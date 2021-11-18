Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CVE MAU opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.66. Montage Gold has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Montage Gold will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

