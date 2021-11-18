Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €102.79 ($120.92).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €93.62 ($110.14) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €68.21 ($80.25) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The business has a 50-day moving average of €85.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

