Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,089,983.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $926,031. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

EPAY opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -94.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

