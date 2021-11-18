Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,823 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACB. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACB has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

NYSE ACB opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

