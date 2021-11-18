Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 143.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Matson by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,217,000 after purchasing an additional 268,612 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after acquiring an additional 213,045 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $10,918,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 153.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,168 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 7,058.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,562 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 59,716 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $390,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,544 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $275,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,807 shares of company stock worth $3,803,898 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE:MATX opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $94.54.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.