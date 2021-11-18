RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 102,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,106,964 shares.The stock last traded at $13.98 and had previously closed at $14.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.98.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

