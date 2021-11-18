Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the October 14th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wealth Minerals stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Wealth Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $114.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.
About Wealth Minerals
