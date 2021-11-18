Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the October 14th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wealth Minerals stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Wealth Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $114.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

