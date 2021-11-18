Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Up 65.5% in October

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the October 14th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YAHOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.88. Z has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

