Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 32,979 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Enerplus worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.98.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

