Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Arcadia Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of -0.69. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.