SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,161 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SOC Telemed were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

TLMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

TLMD opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

