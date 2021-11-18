Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXG. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$16.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$21.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

