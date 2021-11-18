Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXG. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$16.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$21.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.