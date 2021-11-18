New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Price Target Cut to $10.00

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NYC opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. New York City REIT has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.30.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 93.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New York City REIT will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of New York City REIT by 59.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 183,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York City REIT by 3,006.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 433,479 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York City REIT by 35.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York City REIT by 17.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New York City REIT by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.