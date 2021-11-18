SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get SES alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised SES from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

SES stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.24. SES has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $523.51 million for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SES will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SES (SGBAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.