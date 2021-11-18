Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRDL. Leede Jones Gab reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of CRDL opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

