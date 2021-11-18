Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUXA opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

