MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 197,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $878.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 1.97.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.