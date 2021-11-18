Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.08 Million Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 196.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,927 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of New Fortress Energy worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 875.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 656,907 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $818,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 198.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 102,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 67,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.21. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -96.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently -137.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

