Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

