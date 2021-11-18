First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Up 258.7% in October

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 258.7% from the October 14th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 110,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEP opened at $43.95 on Thursday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

