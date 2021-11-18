Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.67.

KRUS opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $761.54 million, a P/E ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 48.46% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 641,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 44,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

