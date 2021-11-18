TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Up 282.4% in October

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 282.4% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ TC opened at $2.21 on Thursday. TuanChe has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22.

Get TuanChe alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TuanChe by 99.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in TuanChe by 131.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TuanChe during the second quarter worth $479,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.