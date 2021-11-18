Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a growth of 273.1% from the October 14th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

