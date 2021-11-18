MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Shares of MMMB stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. MamaMancini’s has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MamaMancini’s will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

