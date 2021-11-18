Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Shares of Assure stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.54. Assure has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Assure had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Assure will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Assure at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

