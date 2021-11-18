Dale B. Wolf Purchases 24,000 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of eHealth stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
See Also: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.