Dale B. Wolf Purchases 24,000 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

