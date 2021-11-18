Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.71.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $271.95 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.98.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

