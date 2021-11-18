Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 422,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,468,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $667,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,025 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 3,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,380 shares of company stock valued at $189,256.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $13.12 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

