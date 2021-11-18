Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,097 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WRLD. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

WRLD stock opened at $224.75 on Thursday. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $97.13 and a 52 week high of $261.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.52.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $47,005.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total transaction of $47,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,782 shares of company stock worth $3,189,855. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

