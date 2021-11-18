Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,728 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 573.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 123.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Unisys by 176.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the second quarter valued at $169,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

