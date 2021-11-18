Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.56. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

In related news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,667 shares of company stock worth $1,249,643 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

