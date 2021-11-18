Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 35,000 RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.03% of RumbleON at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in RumbleON by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in RumbleON by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RumbleON by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

RumbleON stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. RumbleON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $623.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

