Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 250,072 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,357,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250,072 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.86. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRBP. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

