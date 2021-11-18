Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up to $26.20

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.20, but opened at $27.25. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 20,976 shares traded.

EQNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.