Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MALJF stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. Magellan Aerospace has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $9.53.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

