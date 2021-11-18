easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Downgraded to Reduce at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, October 1st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a 900.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $900.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $7.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. easyJet has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $15.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5097 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

