PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $275.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.64.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $206.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 12 month low of $189.54 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $8,227,273 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $251,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in PayPal by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 26.5% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

