Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZEV. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEV opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.33, a current ratio of 20.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. Lightning eMotors has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lightning eMotors will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

