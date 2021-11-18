Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.41.

UP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UP opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

