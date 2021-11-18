Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIP.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.96 and a one year high of C$18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 305,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,352,007.50.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.