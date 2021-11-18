Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNIEF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of UNIEF opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. Uni-Select has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $16.00.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

