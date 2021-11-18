Raymond James Boosts Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target to $56.00

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

FSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

NYSE:FSS opened at $47.20 on Monday. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

