MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $694.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules, recurring revenue business model and the growing adoption of its ESG solution in the investment process as reflected in the third-quarter results. Top-line benefited from higher asset-based fees as well as recurring revenues. Acquisitions have enhanced MSCI’s ability to provide climate-risk assessment and assist investors with climate-risk disclosure requirements. Moreover, a strong traction from client segments like wealth management, banks and broker dealers is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing demand for low-fee products from other index providers as well as higher cancellations in Analytics segments are headwinds, at least in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.57.

MSCI stock opened at $666.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $635.79 and its 200 day moving average is $577.62. MSCI has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 86.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,727,000 after buying an additional 148,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,178,000 after buying an additional 133,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

