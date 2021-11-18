SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEAS. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.
NYSE:SEAS opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $70.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 2.31.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
