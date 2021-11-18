SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEAS. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $70.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

