Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sally Beauty have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The recent uptick in the stock can be attributed to solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as increasing year on year. The company has been gaining from solid online business, which continued in the fourth quarter. The quarterly results also benefited from solid consumer demand and efficient execution of strategies. Management is on track with the Transformation Plan to improve customers’ experience, augment e-commerce capacities, undertake innovations and enhance retail fundamentals. Additionally, Sally Beauty has been strengthening its business on the back of buyouts. However, the company is battling higher SG&A expenses, which increased $19.6 million in the fourth quarter.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of SBH opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after buying an additional 148,126 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

