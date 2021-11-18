Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 366,786 shares.The stock last traded at $15.97 and had previously closed at $16.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on MANU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $689.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 19.5% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 110,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Manchester United by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,727,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 157,907 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 269,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 86,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000.

About Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

