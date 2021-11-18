Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 32,747 shares.The stock last traded at $33.75 and had previously closed at $34.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Steel Partners by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

