UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Up 3.6%

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.70 and last traded at $55.46. 15,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,184,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $2,804,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 888,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,841,013.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 598,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,552,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,804 shares of company stock worth $24,623,860 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

