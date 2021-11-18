IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 259,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,476,526 shares.The stock last traded at $3.39 and had previously closed at $3.43.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IAG. Raymond James set a $3.25 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 130,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,946 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 55.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 54,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.