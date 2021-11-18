Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $208.00

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $208.00, but opened at $199.66. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 2,413 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $252,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,103.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,928,214 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 105.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after buying an additional 75,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.